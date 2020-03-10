HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were able to quickly put out a mid-day fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters were called to 24 Fenton Street around 12 p.m. Monday for a reported garage fire.
When crews arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed in fire.
Two people inside the house were able to get out safely.
Cavagnac noted that the garage was not attached to the home, but heat from the fire damaged the siding.
Other nearby homes were not damaged.
