HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to extinguish a fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Chief Jeff Przekopowski said that firefighters were called to 135 Hillside Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, crews found fire coming out from the attic.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
