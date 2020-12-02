WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to a fire on William Street in West Springfield this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They said there was heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the ranch-style home.
The fire is under control, but crews remain on-scene.
There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was inside the home at the time.
