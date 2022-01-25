EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to a kitchen fire on Gaugh Street in Easthampton on Tuesday.
The Easthampton Fire Department shared this photo with us.
Officials told us the house did sustain some damage to the exterior siding.
They added that the homeowner did breathe in some smoke, but is expected to be okay.
