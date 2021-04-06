SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to a small porch fire in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responding to that fire at a multi-family home on Belmont Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. today.
Renters told Western Mass News they were home when the fire started on the second floor deck.
There's still no word on a cause. No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.
