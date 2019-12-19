SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are on-scene of a house fire in Springfield.
Crews were called to the area of Dearborn Streets and Wilbraham Road in the city's Mason Square neighborhood shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Our crews spoke with several residents who indicated that everyone made it out of the home safely.
We're still awaiting word from Springfield Fire officials on how many people have been displaced and if they have determined the cause.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
