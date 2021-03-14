PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were on scene battling a multi-unit structure fire on High Street in Palmer. The building is specifically located in Bondsville.
The house fire, located on High St. between Maple and Stewart Street, was quickly extinguished after only an hour after crews were called to the scene.
The Palmer Fire Department told Western Mass News they were assisted the Bondsville and Three Rivers Fire Departments after being alerted to the scene shortly before 3:20 p.m. Sunday.
Western Mass News spoke with Bondsville Fire Department 1st Assistant Fire Chief Paul Sigovitch, who confirmed that they thought someone was still inside the home when they got to the scene.
"We were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. for a reported fire in a duplex. [It's] unknown if all occupants were out. There might have been still somebody in one of the apartments. As our first unit arrived on the scene, it was determined that everybody had self extricated, so there were no injuries," he explained.
He added that the fire was contained in an upstairs bedroom. No word on how many people live inside this house at the time of the fire.
The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
