SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Springfield early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to at four-story apartment building at 28 Sumner Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Ten people were displaced.
Two people were taken an area hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
