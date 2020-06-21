WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-91 southbound between exits 14 and 15, state police confirmed.
The highway has been fully closed since the fire, and crews are working to reopen one lane, police said.
The call for the fire came in around 11:45 a.m. and has since been extinguished, police said.
No injuries have been reported.
Western Mass News crew is on scene.
We will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
