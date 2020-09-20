WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews were called to a two-story house fire at 79 Lowell Street in West Springfield.
West Springfield Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News the two-alarm fire started at 5:35 p.m.
Officials have requested mutual aid from Springfield, Westfield, and Agawam, to help assist with extinguishing the flames.
They also said that Lowell Street, which connects to Memorial Avenue, is currently closed, and they ask the public to avoid the area.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
