SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials responded to a two-alarm fire on Belmont Avenue Monday morning.
When crews arrived, two residents were hanging out of a third floor window, waiting to be rescued. One of those residents was treated on-scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries
A third resident was on the third floor when the fire broke out but was able to escape safely.
Fire officials told us the home was a two-family house and all three of the residents are displaced.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told us the fire was extinguished around 4 a.m., but a second alarm was struck and all companies continued work at the scene.
This is the second early morning fire for the Springfield Fire Department. They also responded to Sierra Vista Road in Springfield, where two residents were displaced. That fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking material.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
