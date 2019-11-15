Crews battled a fire Friday afternoon on Dickinson Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon on Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that the fire, which began in the back of the building, damaged all three floors of the two-family home.

Everyone was able to make it out safely.  One cat remains unaccounted for.

A total of ten residents, along with their four dogs and four cats, will have to look for other means of shelter.

The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

