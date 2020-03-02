STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials on the scene after responding to a three-alarm fire at 116 Brookfield Road in Sturbridge.
They arrived on the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a fire at a Montessori school building.
The Sturbridge Fire Department confirmed that Brookfield Rd is currently closed as they continue to contain the fire.
There is no word at this moment on how the fire started or how much damage has been caused.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
