WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Westfield Fire Department responded to a working fire Saturday afternoon around 2:40 p.m.
They arrived on scene at 994 Western Avenue at a butler building called Green Meadow Lumber Inc.
There is no word at this time the cause of the fire, but officials are continuing to put out the flames.
There is also no confirmation of any injuries at this time.
Western Mass News crew is arriving on scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
