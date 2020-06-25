LEVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are battling a brush fire in one Franklin County town.
Leverett Fire told Western Mass News that firefighters from their department, along with the Mass. State Police Air Wing and firefighters from other area towns, were called to Joshua Hill around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
We're told that the over three acre fire, which is in a heavily wooded area, will be a multi-day operation.
No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Leverett Pond and Montague Road due to fire apparatus in the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
