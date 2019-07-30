ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Erving.
Erving Fire Chief Chris Blair said that firefighters have been called to 15 Prospect Lane after that home was believed to have been struck by lightning.
The house is in a location that does not have nearby hydrants, according to Blair, so water is being shuttled to the scene.
Mutual aide has been called in from Northfield, Wendell, Orange, and Warwick.
Blair told us that all residents and pets made it out of the house.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
