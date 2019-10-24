SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are battling a large fire at a scrap metal yard.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that firefighters were called to Chet's Auto Wrecking and Scrap Metal, near Rocus Street and Page Blvd., around 3 p.m. Thursday.
SFD on scene Rocus Street for a large scrap metal fire pic.twitter.com/RZm2vQnZzZ— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) October 24, 2019
Three ladder companies are currently working to put the fire out.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
