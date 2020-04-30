HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Fire crews are battling heavy flames at a vacant building on Pine Street in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Department received 911 calls around 8 p.m. reporting a fire in the vacant, three-story apartment building at 106 Pine St., Captain Kevin Cavagnac said.
Responding units found flames billowing from boarded up windows on the first and third floors, he said.
A second alarm was called and mutual aid was provided by Chicopee and South Hadley, he said.
The fire was fought from the exterior initially, and extinguished within an hour, he said.
No injuries were reported, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.