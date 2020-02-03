CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on scene for a house fire in Chicopee on 95 Bonner Street.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that received a call around 7:25 p.m. Monday evening.
When crews arrived on scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house.
They were able to locate the fire from the attic.
No injuries have been reported, but four people are now displaced and will not be staying with family members.
Wilk added that people are being asked to avoid the area while work is underway to contain the fire
Bonner and Beacon Street is closed at this time while officials still respond to this scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew on scene now and will have more information as it becomes available.
