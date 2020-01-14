WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on-scene of a fire in West Springfield.
West Springfield Fire said that firefighters are currently at 60-62 Elmdale Street.
West Springfield Police Lt. Joe LaFrance said that no injuries have been reported.
Authorities said that the Red Cross will be responding to assist those displaced.
Elmdale Street has re-opened after being closed off to traffic.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
