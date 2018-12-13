ERVING, MA (WGGB) -- Firefighters are currently on-scene of a fire in the Franklin County town of Erving.
Erving town officials told Western Mass News that crews are working to extinguish a fire on North Street.
It's not yet known what kind of structure is involved.
Mutual aide has been called in from several area towns, including Wendell, Montague, Gill, and Turners Falls.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
