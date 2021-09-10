CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to put out a fire in Chicopee.
Chicopee Fire Deputy Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh said that firefighters were called to Old Lyman Road around 9 a.m. Friday.
Old Lyman Road is closed between New Ludlow Road and Industrial Road.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
