NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in northern Franklin County.
Northfield Police Chief Robert Leighton said that the fire was reported at 286 Mount Hermon Station Road around 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Jake Wark, spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, added that it's a three-alarm fire.
The operation involves "extensive mutual aide," according to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, whose department is helping with the fire. He added that sand crews are on-scene to help sand roads because tankers carrying water to fight the fire are having problems on the road.
Western Mass News has learned fire departments from Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire have been called in to assist.
No injuries have been reported.
Traffic around the area is being detoured down Caldwell Road.
