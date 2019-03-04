WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently on-scene of a fire in Westfield.
Westfield Police said that officers were called to assist firefighters at a fire involving a cow barn at 479 Russellville Road.
We are told that everyone inside the barn, including the cows, made it out safely.
Southampton Police noted that Russellville Road is closed and traffic is being detoured around the area.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
