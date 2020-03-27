CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to put out a fire in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that emergency crews are battling that fire, which is in the area of 435 Shawinigan Drive
Shawinigan Drive is currently closed between the Ludlow line and I-291.
Western Mass News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
