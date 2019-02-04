SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to put out a fire at a Springfield home.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to a home on Spikenard Circle around 5 p.m. Monday.
The building was vacant. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire, which appears to have started in the basement, remains under investigation.
