CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighter are still on-scene of a fire in Chicopee Center.
Chicopee Police tell Western Mass News that the area of Exchange Street and West Street are closed while emergency crews battle a fire at 9 West Street.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.