HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews are battling flames in a home at 141 Oak Street.
The Fire Department got a call about the fire in a two-family duplex, Cpt. Kevin Cavagnac.
Responding units found smoke and flame coming from the top floor and attic, he said.
All seven residents were able to evacuate unharmed, he said.
Crews are working to contain the flames.
Western Mass News crew is on scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
