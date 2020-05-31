SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews are battling flames at a home on Parkerview Street, fire officials said.
All occupants of the 341 Parkerview St. building got out safely, officials said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
