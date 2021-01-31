WENDELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple crews are battling a working garage, structure fire on Mormon Hollow Road in Wendell.
The Orange Fire Department told Western Mass News they are on scene now after receiving reports shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Leverett Police Department also confirmed they are assisting with both Orange and Wendell. Police told Western Mass News that the road is currently closed due to fire equipment in the area.
There is no word at this time if there are any reported injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
