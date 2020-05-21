DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are work to extinguish a brush fire in Deerfield.

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek said that Stillwater Road is closed while crews are on-scene of that fire, which is estimated to span approximately 20 acres.

We're told that several fire departments are heading to the scene, including from Greenfield and Whately.

Mass. State Police said that their Air Wing has been asked to drop water on the fire.  

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

