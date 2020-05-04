HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to put out a large brush fire in eastern Hampden County.
Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey told Western Mass News that firefighters are on-scene battling an approximately 14 to 15 acre brush fire in a wooded area off of Howlett Drive, near the Wales town line.
Mutual aid has been called in from several nearby towns including Brimfield, Sturbridge, and Warren.
No injuries have been reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.