NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to put out a fire at a Berkshire County scrap yard.
North Adams officials said that firefighters were called to a car fire at Apkins Scrap Yard off of State Street in North Adams around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews arrived on-scene and found that the fire was "more significant than initially reported", according to a statement from the North Adams mayor's office, and was impacting several vehicles and material in the scrap yard.
Residents and businesses are being asked to keep their HVAC systems off, close window, and remain indoors because of the large amount of smoke in the area.
The Mass. College of Liberal Arts said in a social media post that they have also evacuated campus "out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our employees".
In addition to the North Adams Fire Department, mutual aid has also been called in, as well as MEMA, the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection's air quality monitoring team, and the state's hazardous materials team.
