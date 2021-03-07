WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene now battling a multi-family home fire on Barnard Street in West Springfield.
This fire originally started as a one alarm fire but has now been upgraded to a three alarm fire.
The West Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that the fire started shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
A Western Mass News crew spoke to residents, who confirmed everyone is safe except for a missing cat.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
