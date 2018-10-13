MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working on dousing a powerful fire at a structure on Brimfield Road.
No word yet if anyone has been injured.
Monson Police officials are on scene as well and have shut down a section of the road.
We have reached out to the Monson Fire Department for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
This is the second house fire Monson Fire officials have responded to in the last twenty-four hours.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.