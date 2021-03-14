PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene now battling a multi-unit structure fire on High Street in Palmer. The building is specifically located in Bondsville.
The house fire is located on High St. between Maple and Stewart Street.
The Palmer Fire Department told Western Mass News they are assisting the Bondsville and Three Rivers Fire Departments after being alerted to the scene shortly before 3:20 p.m. Sunday.
Officials added that firefighters are in the process of searching for a resident inside the house now. There is no word at this time on any reported injuries or the cause of the fire.
A Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.