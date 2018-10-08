WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to put out a structure fire in Wilbraham
Wilbraham Fire Capt. Joshua Mullen said that they were called to 376 Springfield Street around 12 p.m. Monday after a passerby reported a fire.
When crews arrived at the vacant home, they found a small electrical fire in the attic, which was able to be quickly put out.
Damage is estimated at approximately $10,000.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
