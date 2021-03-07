WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene now battling a multi-family home fire on Barnard Street in West Springfield.
This fire started as a one-alarm fire but upgraded to a three-alarm fire. There's smoke billowing out of the multi-family home and water dripping out of the windows.
The West Springfield Fire Department confirmed that both Agawam and Springfield Fire Department are assisting.
Officials confirmed that the fire started at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday. A Western Mass News crew spoke to residents, who confirmed everyone is safe, but a cat is missing.
Fire Chief William Flaherty told Western Mass News six people are displaced but are not requesting assistance from the American Red Cross.
Flaherty added that two people were trapped on the third floor but escaped on a plank connected to another building on the backside of their house.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
