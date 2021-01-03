SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials are on scene now for a tractor-trailer fire on Performance Blvd. in Springfield Sunday evening.
Crews were alerted to the fire, located near the Smith & Wesson Corporation, shortly after 4:45 p.m.
Fire officials confirm the fire has almost been extinguished and the scene should be clearing soon.
Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News there are no reported injuries.
He also said that the Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
