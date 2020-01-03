Crews battling two-alarm fire at Charlton home.

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene of a two-alarm fire near the Southbridge line.
According to Charlton Police officials, firefighters and police personnel are working to put out a fire that broke out at a single-family home in the area of 336 Southbridge Road (Rt.169).
Firefighters from Sturbridge, Auburn, and Southbridge have been called in to assist.
It is unclear if any road closures are in place or if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.