SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews continue work to extinguish a large two-alarm fire at Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to 306 Belmont Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, heavy fire could be seen coming from the back of the building.
The smoke was so intense that it could be seen billowing over the city from our Springfield SkyCam.
Red Cross has been called into assist those impacted. It's not immediately known how many people have been displaced.
Leger added the cause of the fire remains under investigation and it's expected that crews will remain on-scene for several more hours.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more details as it becomes available.
