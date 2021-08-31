SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is without a place to live after a fire in Springfield Tuesday morning.
That fire happened in the area of Thompson and Bay Streets around 9:30 a.m.
According to Springfield fire officials, the person displaced was not home at the time of the fire, which appears to have started on the second floor.
Mutual aid was called in from Chicopee to help put out the flames.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.