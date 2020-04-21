LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have responded to a working fire on Rood Street & Applewood Drive in Ludlow.
Ludlow Fire Department did tell Western Mass News that they were alerted to the active scene late Tuesday night.
Fire crew on currently on scene extinguishing the flames.
There is no word at this moment on the cause for the fire or if anyone is injured.
Western Mass News crew is on their way to the designated location.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
