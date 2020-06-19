RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently battling a mill fire on Valley View Avenue in Russell.
Fire officials were alerted to the fire at 8:40 p.m. on Friday.
The Westfield Fire Department was called for mutual aid but told Western Mass News that they are in the process of calling numerous other departments to help extinguish the flames.
There is no word at this time on the cause for the fire and there are currently no reported injuries.
Western Mass News crew is on the way to the active scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
