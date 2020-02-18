CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While students and teachers are enjoying the week off for winter break, maintenance crews are hard at work.
With the flu and other viruses going around, the vacation week is the perfect time to deep-clean school buildings from head to toe.
"It’s a big suds fest right now going on and it’s great because you can smell it in the air," said Dr. Lisa Lewis, sixth grade vice prinicpal at Sgt. Kevin Dupont Memorial Middle School in Chicopee.
School is not in session at Dupont this week, but there's still work being done.
"I have a guy cleaning the art room and the other guys are on their floors cleaning," said senior custodian Charles Norris.
Lewis added, "It’s important because we want the students here. Attendance is really important, so we want the students here, but we want them here feeling good, feeling well."
The school has about 800 students and 80 staff members.
Lewis told Western Mass News that they've seen a lot of kids out sick this winter.
"...and staff as well. Everyone has been quite ill and we know that it’s due to all sorts of viruses and things that are beyond our control, so what is within our control is to continue to wash our hands and keep all areas clean at all times. It helps," Lewis explained.
From the hallway floors, to the student's desk, even the door knobs and handles, the maintenance team is making sure every part of the school building is clean.
"Every hard service with germs to accumulate and congregate, we want to make sure that those things are wiped down properly," Lewis said.
Norris noted, "We use a lot of disinfectant. We use a lot of that. We spray. Usually during the night, they spray the handles, the desks, they wipe."
"It smells clean, feels clean, looks clean," Lewis said.
