Crews called to a report of a structure fire on Bancroft St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a working fire at a home on Bancroft Street in Springfield.
While details remain limited at this time, Capt. Brian Tetrault of the Springfield Fire Department tells us that crews were called away from their investigation at the Citgo gas station on Boston Road around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 86 Bancroft Street.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
