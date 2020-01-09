Crews called to Colrain after man gets arm caught in auger.

COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was flown to an area hospital Thursday afternoon after their arm became stuck in a piece of equipment.
According to Capt. Phelps of the Greenfield Fire Department, around 3:20 p.m., crews were asked to assist Colrain firefighters with a call.
The initial report was that an individual's arm had possibly become trapped in an auger.
Crews arrived and were able to extricate the man's arm, which had become stuck in a, what was described as, commodity feed auger.
That individual was airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
We have reached out to the Colrain Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
