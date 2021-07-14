HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to a fire at a Holyoke business Tuesday night.
According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters received calls reporting fire and smoke at A Royal Flush, located at 20 Winter Street, around 10 p.m.
Crews were able to contain the fire and no one was inside the space at the time. Cavagnac adds that the sprinkler system helped minimize the fire.
Two trucks parked inside the business' warehouse were damaged but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
