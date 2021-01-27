SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to a two and a half story home located at 2490 Wilbraham Road around 4:22 a.m.
Officials say the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived but everyone who lived in the home was able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported.
Captain Piemonte says the home is a total loss.
No word yet on a cause. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest updates.
