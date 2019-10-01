RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have been called to a rescue at a job site in eastern Hampden County.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a worker reportedly lost consciousness and fell down an embankment.
Details are still very limited.
We have reached out to State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's office for more information
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest as information becomes available.
